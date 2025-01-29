Australian fighter reportedly killed in Russian captivity may be alive

The Australian government has received a message from Russia stating that Jenkins is alive and is demanding further information

Russian invader (Photo sourced from occupier media)

Australian citizen Oscar Jenkins, who fought for Ukraine and was reportedly killed in Russian captivity, may still be alive, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, as quoted by ABC News.

He stated that the Australian government received a message from Russia claiming Jenkins is alive and is demanding further information.

"I am reticent to confirm that is the case, but certainly that is the statement that has been made by Russian authorities to our department," Albanese said.

He noted that Australia received this information through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade but is still seeking confirmation. Initially, it was believed that Jenkins was killed by Russian forces after a video of his capture surfaced last month.

The Russian side claims the Australian is being held in a penal colony in Russia and that his health condition is "normal."

In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia has made it clear that Russia is obligated to treat Jenkins in accordance with international humanitarian law, including ensuring humane treatment, as he is a prisoner of war.

Wong added that the government has also warned that if Jenkins does not receive proper protection, Australia's response will be "unequivocal." She called on Russia to release him.

On December 23, 2024, Russian war propaganda released a video showing the interrogation of an alleged Australian captive. Canberra said it was verifying the footage.

On January 15, 2025, Reuters reported that Australia had summoned the Russian ambassador over reports that a Melbourne resident was killed after being captured by Russian forces.