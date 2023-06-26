RU UA
Australia sends armoured vehicles, extends trade benefits for Ukraine

26.06.2023, 09:48
Australia sends armoured vehicles, extends trade benefits for Ukraine - Photo

The Australian government will provide Ukraine with a new assistance package worth AUD 110 million (USD 73.5 million), including 70 armoured military vehicles, its prime minister Anthony Albanese said, Reuters reports.

The new package of military assistance from Australia will include 28 M113 armoured vehicles, 14 special operations vehicles, 28 medium trucks, and 14 trailers.

In addition, to support Ukraine's economy and trade, Australia will also extend duty-free access for goods imported from Ukraine for another 12 months, Mr Albanese announced.

The new commitments bring Australia's total assistance to Ukraine to AUD 790 million, including AUD 610 million in military support since Russia’s full-scale invasion last February.

Earlier, Australia was reported to be mulling sending Ukraine more than 40 F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets as Western partners have agreed to provide such capabilities to Kyiv in the future.

Nataliia Medvedieva
