Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of firing small arms at army, but Yerevan denies claim

Small arms were fired in the direction of the Nakhchivan exclave

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense of Armenia

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claimed that units of the Armenian army fired small arms at the Azerbaijani army on Sunday. The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied this statement.

Azerbaijan declares that on April 7, at 5:15 p.m. local time, units of the armed forces of Armenia from positions located in the direction of Sultanbek settlement of Pashaly district fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Shada settlement of Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The country's Ministry of Defense writes that its army has taken adequate measures in response in the specified direction.

Armenia replied that the information about the opening of fire by its units on the Azerbaijani ones is not true.

Shada is located in Nakhichevan, which is an Azerbaijani exclave, completely separated from the country by the territory of Armenia. The creation of a land corridor to it is a matter of dispute between the two countries.

In 2023, during a two-day operation, Azerbaijan achieved the final capitulation of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

On January 1, 2024, the NKR officially ceased to exist.

Azerbaijan regained control over the region 32 years after the declaration of "independence" of NKR and actively detained its former leadership, in particular "head of government" Vardanyan , former "defense minister" Mnatsakanyan , former "president" Harutyunyan. Almost the entire Armenian population left Nagorno-Karabakh.