Biden: Ukraine not authorized to strike Moscow or Kremlin

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA / YURI GRIPAS)

The United States has not authorized Ukraine to use the weapons it has provided to strike deeper than about 322 kilometers, nor to target Moscow or the Kremlin, President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Asked whether U.S.-made weapons had been used in strikes against Russia following the recent authorization for Ukraine to use them, Biden did not give a direct answer but made clear that there was no authorization for the use of the weapons against Moscow or the Kremlin.

He noted that Ukraine could use American weapons to strike Russian armaments near the border if Russia used them to attack specific targets in Ukraine.

"We're not authorizing strikes 200 miles (approximately 322 km) into Russia and we're not authorizing strikes on Moscow, on the Kremlin," the US President said.

Biden stated, "I've known him [Putin] for over 40 years. He's concerned me for 40 years. He's not a decent man."

The US President described Putin as a dictator trying to hold his country together by continuing the assault on Ukraine.

Biden said that it is not a question of providing Ukraine with weapons to strike Moscow or the Kremlin, but only strikes near the border, where Ukraine is experiencing significant shelling from Russian conventional weapons that Russians use to infiltrate Ukraine and kill Ukrainians.

Read also: Ukraine hits Russia with American weapons – Associated Press