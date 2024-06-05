Ukraine hits Russia with American weapons – Associated Press

No official confirmation from Ukraine or the US at this time

Ukraine has used US-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory in recent days, according to the Associated Press, citing an anonymous Western official familiar with the matter.

These weapons were used under guidelines recently approved by US President Joe Biden, which allow Ukraine to use American weapons for limited purposes inside Russia – specifically to defend Kharkiv, the media outlet reported.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the topic and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The United States has not confirmed that Ukraine carried out such strikes.

On June 4, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated that he could not confirm this, as the United States does not monitor Ukraine's daily targeting and these actions occur at a tactical level.

There have been no official statements from the Ukrainian side either, with security and defense officials contacted by LIGA.net declining to comment.

Earlier this week, Russian Telegram channels began circulating photos and reports of alleged strikes on S-300/S-400 complexes in Russia's Belgorod Oblast in early June. However, there are still no official confirmations of these claims.

