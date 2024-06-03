Ukraine may use German Patriot systems to down planes over Russia – Bundeswehr general

After Berlin gave permission to strike Russia, German General Christian Freudig stressed that this is the exclusive responsibility of the Ukrainian army

Christian Freudig (Photo - EPA)

Within the limits of Berlin's permission to strike the Russian Federation, Ukraine can theoretically shoot down enemy aircraft in Russian airspace with German Patriot air defense systems, said the head of the special staff for assistance to Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Freudig, Tagesschau reports.

Since Friday, it has become clear that Ukraine is allowed to use Berlin's weapons to a limited extent on the territory of Russia. As Freudig pointed out, this is possible for the Patriot system, for example, but it remains unclear whether this has already happened.

"It is quite possible that Patriot systems will now also be used in the Kharkiv area, and they are excellent for combating Russian aircraft that can deploy fearsome barrage bombs," he said.

However, Freudig stressed that the tactical use of the systems is the exclusive responsibility of the Ukrainian military: "You can use them within the limits of international law. We have great confidence that the Ukrainians will not only comply with it, but will also do it with great tactical skill and achieve success."

On Friday, it became known that Germany officially allowed Ukraine to use its weapons against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

As German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius explained, Berlin changed its rhetoric due to "adaptation" to the Russo-Ukrainian war.