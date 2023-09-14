Biden appoints special envoy for economic recovery of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has announced the appointment of Penny Pritzker, former head of the US Department of Commerce, as a special representative for the economic recovery of Ukraine.

The statement of the White House emphasizes that Pritzker is not only an "accomplished public servant" but also has "deep familial ties to Ukraine."

The President of the United States expects that Special Representative Pritzker will bring "decades of experience and expertise to this critical position."

Pritzker is to lead "U.S. efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy," including "mobilizing public and private investment, shaping donor priorities, and working to open export markets and businesses shut down by Russia’s brutal attacks and destruction."

Another of her tasks will be to "help the Ukrainian government make reforms needed to strengthen its economy."

The White House once again emphasizes that the United States is ready to support Ukraine as long as such assistance is needed.

Penny Pritzker is a representative of one of the richest families in the USA, whose ancestors came from Ukraine. As of October 2021, Forbes estimated her fortune at $3.2 billion. In 2009, Forbes named Pritzker one of the 100 most powerful women in the world.

In September 2014, Pritzker came to Kyiv as the US Secretary of Commerce and, at a meeting with President Petro Poroshenko, assured him of "the readiness of the US to assist Ukraine in its efforts to implement reforms, strengthen the economy and improve the business climate."

