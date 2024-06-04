Biden not ruling out sending US troops to Taiwan in case of Chinese attack

President Biden says that the deployment of U.S. troops to Taiwan will depend on the circumstances

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA)

The United States is not ruling out the idea of a possible deployment of its military forces to Taiwan if China invades the island, U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview with Time.

Biden was asked whether the United States would send its troops in the event of a Beijing attack on the Asian island.

The American leader replied that it would depend on the circumstances.

"I've made clear to Xi Jinping that we agree with – we signed on to previous presidents going way back – to the policy of, that, it is we are not seeking independence for Taiwan nor will we in fact, not defend Taiwan if they if, if China unilaterally tries to change the status," Biden said.

Currently, the United States continues to supply weapons to the island and consult with partners on the situation in the region, he said.

In response to a clarifying question about the deployment of the U.S. military in Taiwan, the president said that Washington does not rule out the use of the country's military force.

"There’s a distinction between deploying on the ground, air power and naval power, etc.," the president said.

At the same time, Biden refused to answer whether there was a possibility that the U.S. military could strike the region from bases in the Philippines or Japan.

