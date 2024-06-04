Biden believes Ukraine does not need to join NATO to achieve peace

The U.S. President recalled the time when he was a Senator and visited Ukraine. According to him, "there was significant corruption"

Joe Biden (Photo: ERA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

Peace in Ukraine means ensuring that Russia will never be able to attack it again and for this, NATO membership is not a necessity, U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview with Time.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"Peace looks like making sure Russia never, never, never, never occupies Ukraine. That's what peace looks like. And it doesn't mean NATO, they are part of NATO. It means we have a relationship with them like we do with other countries, where we supply weapons so they can defend themselves in the future," Biden said.

The American president recalled that he was one of those who did not support the "NATOization" of Ukraine. To substantiate his statements, Biden recalled the time when he was a Senator and was on a month-long visit to Ukraine: "There was significant corruption. There was a circumstance that was really difficult."

Biden also rejected the notion that NATO is on a slippery slope to war with Russia by helping Ukraine.

"No, we're on a slippery slope for war if we don't do something about Ukraine," he said.

Read also: US may extend permission to use American weapons for Ukraine depending on battlefield situation