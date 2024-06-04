US may extend permission to use American weapons for Ukraine depending on battlefield situation

John Kirby said that he "won’t get ahead of decisions that haven’t been made" at this stage, but Washington is ready to adapt to the needs of Ukraine

John Kirby (Photo: EPA)

The White House does not rule out that in the future it may expand the permission to use weapons for Ukraine, but this will depend on the situation on the battlefield, said John Kirby, the Biden administration's National Security Communications Advisor, the Voice of America reports.

"As you well know, every step of this war — as the war has evolved, the battlefield conditions have changed, we have evolved and we have changed our support to Ukraine. And I wouldn’t expect that that general approach is going to be any different in coming weeks and months. We’ll see where things go and what the Ukrainians need," he said.

Asked about which license extensions can be talked about, Kirby answered that he "won’t get ahead of decisions that haven’t been made."

He reiterated that the United States will not turn away from the needs of Ukraine, and is "going to continue to try to evolve [its] support to them as the battlefield evolves as well."

On May 30, 2024, Politico, citing anonymous sources, reported that American leader Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use US weapons on Russian territory, but exclusively in areas near Kharkiv.

On May 31, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially confirmed Biden's permission to attack Russian territory.

Subsequently, the representative of the US National Security Council, Michael Carpenter, stated that Ukraine can use American weapons for its defense and strike Russian groups near the border where necessary and this applies not only to Kharkiv Oblast.