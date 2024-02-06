Biden will not sign House bill on aid to Israel without Ukraine, White House says

Joe Biden's NSA Jake Sullivan called the bill of the House of Representatives "ploy" as well as not a "serious effort"

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA/DAVID BECKER)

US President Joe Biden will not sign the bill of the House of Representatives, which provides for separate aid to Israel without Ukraine, announced his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, in an interview with the NBC News channel.

According to him, the document proposed by the House is a "ploy".

"We regard the ploy -- and we see it as a ploy that has been put forward on the House side right now -- as not being a serious effort to deal with the national security challenges America faces," Sullivan said.

Earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the introduction of an aid bill to Israel after the Senate reached a preliminary immigration deal, which it intends to vote on this week.

Johnson earlier call the new bill on aid to Ukraine "even worse than we expected".

On February 2, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said the upper chamber would vote next week on a national security bill that includes a bipartisan deal on border security, as well as aid to Ukraine and Israel.

On February 4, the White House criticized the statement of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, who on Saturday night announced a separate bill on providing aid to Israel – without money for Ukraine.