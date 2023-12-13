Biden hopes to continue US support for Ukraine but makes no guarantees

Biden said that he's "not making promises, but hopeful we can get there — I think we can"

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

US President Joe Biden expressed hope for fruitful negotiations in Congress regarding the continuation of military and financial aid to Ukraine, he announced at a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, Ukraine has the support of both the Democratic and Republican parties, Biden stressed.

He noted that a small group of Republicans (supporters of the 45th US President Donald Trump ) oppose aid to Ukraine, but they do not represent the majority.

"We're in negotiations to get funding we need. Not making promises, but hopeful we can get there — I think we can," Biden said.

Zelenskyy declared that representatives of both parties assured him of their full support.

On December 6, 2023, Biden appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He emphasized that Putin will go further if he is not stopped in Ukraine – and then the American military will have to fight with the Russians.

The White House announced that money for aid to Ukraine will run out by the end of 2023 if the US Congress does not pass a new package.

Nonetheless, Zelenskyy is sure that Ukraine will overcome the pause in military aid from the USA.