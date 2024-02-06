Biden accuses Trump of derailing border agreements, impacting aid to Ukraine

The U.S. President suggests the bill might not even reach the Senate due to this issue

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA)

President Joe Biden has accused his predecessor, Donald Trump, of derailing an agreement on border policy. This package, which includes voting on support for Ukraine and Israel, is at risk, the American leader stated during a press briefing at the White House amidst reports that a bipartisan deal is on the verge of collapse.

Everything now indicates that the bill will not even be presented to the Senate — and Trump's stance is to blame, according to the U.S. President. Biden said that Trump sees this as politically unfavorable for himself.

The American President noted that Trump is using this issue as a weapon. Biden also stated that Trump has contacted Republicans in the House and Senate, threatening and attempting to intimidate them into voting against this border proposal.

President Biden also said that this package includes aid for Ukraine and reminded that any delay in assistance means Ukraine has fewer means to defend itself — which is precisely what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants.

He stated that the U.S. mobilized a coalition of 50 countries, united NATO, and increased the number of Alliance members. The United States cannot turn away from Ukraine, he said.

"Supporting this bill is a counteraction to Putin. Failing to support it aids Putin. If we do not curb his ambitions — he will not stop at Ukraine. He will not limit himself. And the costs for the U.S. and its partners will increase," he stated.

Biden reminded that support for Ukraine at this time "will never be forgotten."

He also mentioned that the bill provides assistance to Israel for defense against HAMAS and life-saving aid for Palestinians.

The U.S. President said that Republicans must decide on this bill. He noted he would sign the document immediately if it is approved.

Biden promised that if the bill is not approved, he will make it clear to Americans that this happened because of Republicans who "are just afraid" of Trump: "Every day, between now and November, the American people are gonna know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends."

"We must remember who we are. We are the United States, there is nothing impossible when we do it together. And I hope and pray they [the Republicans – ed.] do not undermine this agreement," the American leader said.

Read also: Speaker of the House on the bill for aid to Ukraine: Even worse than we expected