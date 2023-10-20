United States president Joe Biden on Thursday evening asked Congress to ensure that arms supplies to Kyiv are not interrupted "so Ukraine can stop Putin’s brutality in Ukraine", in an address meant to convince Americans to keep supporting both Ukraine and Israel.

Mr Biden has confirmed he was going to send to Congress "an urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs, to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine".

While the details are yet to be officially published, Reuters news agency reported that the request for additional spending would include USD 60 billion for Ukraine and USD 14 billion for Israel, confirming earlier news reports.

"It’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations," the US president said, stressing that such support is vital to US national security.

"We send Ukraine equipment sitting in our stockpiles. And when we use the money allocated by Congress, we use it to replenish our own stockpiles with new equipment that defends America and is made in America," he added.

Mr Biden went on to say that not stopping "terrorists" now will "cause more chaos and death and more destruction".

"So, if we don’t stop [Mr] Putin’s appetite for power and control in Ukraine, he won’t limit himself just to Ukraine."

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.