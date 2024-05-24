Biden likely to miss Global Peace Summit due to charity event in California – Bloomberg

The Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA)

US President Joe Biden is likely to miss the Global Peace Summit on the settlement of the war in Ukraine, as he will be heading to a campaign fundraiser in California, reported Bloomberg with reference to unnamed sources familiar with the plans of the American leader.

Biden will attend the charity event along with George Clooney, Julia Roberts and other celebrities.

Ukraine, together with Switzerland, will hold the first Global Peace Summit on June 15-16. It is expected to be attended by several leaders of the G7 countries, who will fly there after the summit in Italy. However, according to Bloomberg sources, neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris will be present.

According to Biden's schedule, he will fly from the G7 meeting in southern Italy to Los Angeles for a June 15 fundraiser. He may also be joined there by the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, and TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

This shows that Biden has switched to the mode of the election campaign and is trying to overcome the advantage of his competitor from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, the journalists noted.

On April 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia wants to disrupt the Peace Summit and has a plan to do it.

As of May 15, 50 countries out of 160 invited have confirmed that they will participate in the Global Peace Summit.

On May 14, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the end of the war in Ukraine will not be discussed at the event in Switzerland.

On May 21, Zelenskyy named three main points that will be on the agenda at the Peace Summit: energy, food security, free navigation and the release of prisoners.