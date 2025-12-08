Beatings of Hutsulia artists. Police identify four attackers, three are suspected

Ihor Klymenko (Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs)

Three men involved in the attack on the Hutsulia song and dance ensemble in Lviv region have been served with suspicion notices. About this reported minister of the Interior Igor Klymenko.

According to him, the police have identified four of the attackers. They are young men: two are 21 years old, the others are 17 and 18 years old.

Three of them have already been notified of suspicion of hooliganism committed by a group of people. One more is currently in hiding, so the notice of suspicion has been served on his father in accordance with the procedural procedure, the minister added.

The court has already imposed a measure of restraint on one of the suspects in the form of round-the-clock house arrest. A similar petition was filed with the court at the initiative of the police against the other suspects.

Klymenko emphasized that the Main Inspectorate is investigating the actions of the officers of the Security Police Department who arrived at the scene. He is waiting for a report from the National Police leadership on the conclusion of the internal investigation, which will be the basis for further decisions.