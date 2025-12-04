In Lviv, a military TCC member was fatally wounded with a knife. The attacker was detained

The scene (Photo: Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

On Wednesday, December 3, in Lviv, a local resident attacked two employees of the Halychyna-Frankivsk District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support during a document check, and one of them died in hospital. This was reported by the Operational Command "West" and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Pros data The Lviv resident stabbed soldier Yuriy Bondarenko in the groin area, damaging his aorta, which caused massive internal bleeding. He also stabbed senior soldier Vasyl Malyuk in the head, after which the attacker fled.

The prosecutor's office claims that the attacker also used a gas canister against the soldiers.

Bondarenko was taken to the hospital, where a team of surgeons tried to save his life. Despite the doctors' efforts, he died as a result of critical blood loss.

The Zakhid military command noted that the man was a combatant and continued to serve in the TCC.

IN THE OGP clarified reported that law enforcement officers detained the alleged attacker. It was a 30-year-old resident of Lviv. A knife was seized at the scene.

Pros data According to the Lviv regional prosecutor's office, the attack took place at the intersection of Yefremova and Yaponska streets.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article on intentional grievous bodily harm caused in connection with the performance of official duties, which resulted in the death of the victim.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the detainee and choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.

Photo: Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office