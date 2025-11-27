SBI: In Prykarpattia region, lieutenant colonel beats conscript, causing him to lose an organ

An officer of the district health center in Ivano-Frankivsk region beat a man for refusing to undergo a fluoroscopy

The suspect (Photo: SBI)

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, law enforcement officers detained the head of one of the district territorial centers for recruitment and social support, he is suspected of brutally beating a conscript. This was reported by State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the Prosecutor General.

The SBI investigated complaints from citizens and MPs about beatings, torture and extortion in one of the shopping centers in Prykarpattia. During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers found a number of cases of abuse of power by the officer in charge.

According to the OGP, this is the deputy head of the TCC, who has the rank of lieutenant colonel.

According to the investigation, the official beat the man because he refused to undergo a fluoroscopy during the medical examination. He struck the man at least five times, causing him to suffer serious injuries and requiring the surgical removal of one of his organs.

The prosecutor's office clarified that it was an orchiectomy (surgery to remove one or both testicles).

The head of the TCC was served a notice of suspicion under the article on abuse of power or authority by a military official. The court took the suspect into custody without the right to bail.

The possible involvement of other persons, including law enforcement officers, in the unlawful actions is currently being checked.

Photo: DBR

In June, the SBI served a notice of suspicion to a training platoon instructor who beat up a cadet at the training ground in Kirovohrad region.

On July 18, two employees of the Kyiv shopping center notification of suspicion due to the death of a mobilized person.