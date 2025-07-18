Two employees of the Kyiv TCR have been notified of suspicion

The defendants in the case are in custody and face up to 12 years in prison

Illustrative photo: Sud.ua

Representatives of the State Bureau of Investigations have notified two employees of Kyiv's district territorial recruitment centers of suspicion; they are suspected of involvement in the death of a mobilized Kyiv resident. This was reported... reported / announced / notified State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

The defendants in the case are the deputy head of the Podilskyi district territorial center for recruitment and military service, and a soldier from the Shevchenkivskyi territorial center for recruitment and military service, who in May escorted a group of mobilized personnel on their way from training centers in the western regions to the capital.

It is reported that one of the recruits started an argument with the military personnel on the bus. According to the State Bureau of Investigations, the man had certain health problems.

During the conflict, the soldier beat the citizen and used an electric shocker on him, law enforcement officials report. When the bus arrived in Kyiv, the man was taken out of the bus onto the platform, where his death was confirmed.

The deputy chief, who was on the bus and responsible for transporting military personnel, did not react to the actions of his subordinate in any way, and did not stop the beating, despite having the real opportunity to do so, the State Bureau of Investigations emphasized.

The soldier has been notified of suspicion of exceeding his official authority during martial law, which caused serious consequences. The penalty under the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years.

The deputy chief is suspected of intentionally failing to stop a criminal offense committed by a subordinate, which caused serious consequences, committed during a state of martial law.

The penalty stipulated in the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

Both suspects are in custody.