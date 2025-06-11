The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has announced suspicion against an instructor who beat a cadet at a training ground – photo

Suspect (Photo: SBI)

The State Bureau of Investigation has reported suspicions against a training platoon instructor who beat a cadet at a training ground in the Kirovohrad region, the agency's press service reports . A source for LIGA.net in law enforcement agencies clarified that the suspect is Oleg Holik.

According to law enforcement, the incident occurred in September 2024 during a fire training class. A conflict arose between the instructor and one of the recruits, during which the serviceman beat the cadet with the butt of a machine gun.

The cadet was hospitalized with injuries. The very next day, the Bureau investigators initiated criminal proceedings.

"The commander of the training platoon, who was at the scene, did not take any measures to stop the beating. The forensic medical examination established that the injuries were of medium severity," the SBI reported.

The instructor of the training platoon was informed of the suspicion of the military official abusing his authority or official powers. The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 12 years of imprisonment.

The commander of the training platoon was informed of the suspicion of inaction by the military authorities.

Photo: SBI

Photo: SBI