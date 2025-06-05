SBI: Servicemen demanded UAH 200,000 from a soldier for returning from the North-Eastern Front to a non-combat position

If they refused, the servicemen were threatened with transfer to a combat brigade.

Arrest of the suspect (Photo: vppdr.gp.gov.ua)

In the Mykolaiv region, servicemen of a military unit were exposed who demanded money from soldiers who had voluntarily left the unit in exchange for returning to service. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Southern Region.

The State Bureau of Investigation will remind you that the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the possibility of voluntary return of servicemen who left the unit without permission.

However, the military decided to make this procedure "paid." They offered the soldiers $3,000 to return to military service and be assigned to a position not related to involvement in combat operations.

Evidence (Photo: vppdr.gp.gov.ua)

The investigation established that in April 2025, a serviceman who had previously voluntarily left the military unit decided to voluntarily return to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the deadline for voluntary return had already expired, and he was informed that a representative of the unit would explain the procedure for further actions.

In May, a junior sergeant, acting as a mediator, called the soldier and offered tobribe of 200,000 UAH:

← assistance in transferring from a reserve battalion to another unit;

← closure of criminal proceedings;

← and assignment to a rear position without combat missions.

The serviceman agreed, but turned to law enforcement officers and continued to act under their control.

During a personal meeting with another representative of the military unit, the intermediary confirmed the demand for a bribe, this time in the amount of $3,000. If the soldier refused, he was threatened with transfer to a combat brigade.

On May 29, the serviceman handed over the first tranche of 2,000 euros, after which he was appointed to the position of refueling driver.

On June 2, the junior sergeant received the second part – 40,000 UAH near one of the hypermarkets in Mykolaiv. He assured the soldier that he would continue to serve without participating in combat operations.

Immediately after transferring the money, the suspect was detained by law enforcement officers.

During searches at the scene, the received cash was seized, as well as part of the previously transferred bribe in the amount of 1,000 euros.

On June 2, one of the suspects was detained while receiving the second part of the payment for the "service".

He was charged with extortion and receiving illegal benefits. The article carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.