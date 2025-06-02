SBI: Head of the CCC in Ivano-Frankivsk region exposed for falsifying data on mobilized people

State Bureau of Investigation (Photo: dbr.gov.ua)

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, law enforcement officers exposed one of the heads of the territorial recruitment center who was entering false information into the automated accounting system in order to fictitiously increase mobilization indicators. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, the official, using his cryptographic key, unauthorizedly changed the information in the cards of those liable for military service, formalized their alleged enlistment in the army, removed them from the register, and issued referrals to three different military units.

Investigative actions (Photo: SBI)

At the same time, he knew for sure that the mentioned individuals were not actually mobilized, the investigation notes.

Law enforcement officers have already identified 17 people whom the defendant illegally "mobilized." All of them were at their place of residence, and the military units to which they were allegedly sent confirmed the absence of such mobilized people in their ranks.

The SBI claims that the official's actions were deliberate and aimed at artificially improving mobilization reporting.

He is charged with unauthorized modification of information in an automated system by a person with access rights, committed repeatedly. The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to six years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

