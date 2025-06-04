SBI: Colonel Humenyuk exposed for trying to bribe the VLK not to go to the front – video

The colonel was willing to pay $2,000 for the "diagnosis," the investigation notes.

Detained (Photo: State Bureau of Investigation)

A colonel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was caught bribing the head of the military medical commission (MMC) of one of the medical institutions of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The State Bureau of Investigation reports this. A source for LIGA.net in law enforcement agencies clarified that this is Bohdan Borysovych Humenyuk.

According to the investigation, the commander of one of the military units, through an intermediary – a nurse from this unit – transferred $2,000 to the head of the VLK for passing the commission without his participation.

"For this money, he asked to "find" a mild illness in him that would not allow him to be transferred to the area of combat operations, but would not lead to his discharge from military service," law enforcement officials report.

The fact of the transfer of money and medical documents was recorded by the Bureau's investigators as part of the investigation of criminal proceedings against the head of the military medical commission of one of the medical institutions of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The colonel was informed of suspicion of transferring an improper benefit to an official so that she, using her official position, would do something in his interests.

The nurse was also reported on suspicion of aiding and abetting the granting of an improper benefit.

If convicted, the colonel of the State Border Guard Service and his intermediary face up to eight years in prison.

Recall that the head of the VLK was detained during a similar transaction in May 2025. He transferred military personnel from areas of combat operations to rear units for bribes.

On April 30, 2025, the State Bureau of Investigation reported the detention of a serviceman who faked his disappearance so that his family could receive payments.

On May 6, it was reported that a battalion commander in one of the military units was suspected of illegally paying 800,000 UAH of "combat" money to a subordinate.