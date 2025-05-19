Officer left assault company without night vision goggles and received 10 years in prison
A court has ruled in the case of a serviceman who received night vision devices and binoculars to equip an assault company in late 2024, but instead of handing them over to the military, decided to sell the property. The officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the State Bureau of Investigation reports.
According to the investigation, the officer, as responsible for material support, had access to military equipment stored in warehouses.
At the end of 2024, he received night vision devices and binoculars worth a total of over UAH 4.5 million to equip an assault company, but instead of transferring them to the military, he decided to sell the property.
The court found the man guilty of misappropriating military property during martial law and upheld the civil claim for damages.
