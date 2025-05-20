UCP: Medical service colonel detained for transferring soldiers to rear units for bribes

The price of such "services" ranged from several thousand hryvnias to several thousand dollars, the State Bureau of Investigation said.

Detained (Photo: State Bureau of Investigation)

Law enforcement officers have detained a medical service colonel, head of the military medical commission of one of the medical institutions of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. According to the investigation, he transferred servicemen from areas of combat operations to rear units for bribes. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation .

The military officer was charged with receiving illegal benefits.

According to the investigation, he organized a scheme to receive bribes for "help" in passing the VLK: border guards who arrived to pass the commission were offered to issue certificates of limited fitness, sick leave, or referrals for treatment – even in the absence of indications.

The price of such "services" ranged from several thousand hryvnias to several thousand dollars. The official was detained while accepting another bribe.

During the searches, documentation confirming the commission's illegal decisions was seized, the State Bureau of Investigation noted.

The UCP added that the investigation is ongoing, and the involvement of other members of the VLK in illegal activities is being established.

Prosecutors initiated the removal of the suspect from his position.

