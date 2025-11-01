Death of a Kyiv resident after mobilization. Police seize footage from video cameras in Podilskyi shopping center

Camera (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

As part of the investigation into the death of Kyiv resident Roman Sopin after his mobilization, law enforcement officers seized footage from CCTV cameras at the Podil Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. This was reported in a comment to Suspilne reported vitaliy Silenko, representative of the communications group of the Kyiv City TCC and JV, said.

According to him, the police seized the footage from the CCTV cameras in the Podilsky shopping center building. Law enforcers appealed to the owners of the premises where the assembly center is located.

At the same time, the family's lawyer, Oleksandr Protas, told reporters that the death of the Kyiv resident was classified as a premeditated murder. He noted that he had information from one of the soldiers who was in the room with Sopin about a possible conflict.

"According to the information provided to me during the conversations, the soldier who accompanied this man said that he did see a conflict: two people either extorted or threatened Roman. After that, he saw him lying down," Protas said.

Silenko denied the information about a possible conflict. According to him, there have been no reports on conflicts.

"We talked to the soldiers who were there. As the investigation was told, Mr. Roman Sopin was standing, talking to other people who were there. Suddenly, he felt sick: he fainted, fell down, and began to convulse," explained the TCC representative.