Death of a mobilized man in Kyiv. TCC and representatives of the brigade deny the beating

The TCC and the 71st Ranger Brigade of the DSHV voiced their version of the incident – the man lost consciousness and fell

TCC (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

The military denied beating a mobilized 43-year-old man, Roman Sopin, who died in Kyiv on October 23. This is stated in a joint statement by the Podil Territorial Recruitment Center and the 71st separate hunting brigade of the Air Assault Troops.

According to the military, the man was mobilized on October 18, and the next day he was taken to the distribution center and included in the team for further transfer to the 71st Brigade.

"When the representatives of the recruitment unit were informing the recruits about the brigade and their future service, the man lost consciousness, fell and hit his head on the hard floor. This happened in front of many witnesses – military personnel and persons liable for military service. The victim was immediately hospitalized at the Kyiv City Clinical Emergency Hospital," the military said .

It is noted that the police interviewed witnesses at the distribution center and in the hospital – in total, more than 10 people, both military and civilians. According to preliminary data, it was found that the man lost consciousness, fell and hit his head. The victim could not be interviewed because he was in a coma .

"There were no facts that would indicate the commission of any illegal actions against the said serviceman," the statement reads.

It is also stated that a soldier of the 71st Brigade provided the man with first aid and called an ambulance. Representatives of the military medical commission noted that the man was found fit for military service during an examination by specialists.

At the Kyiv hospital, doctors, according to the military, also noted the man's fitness and did not establish any diagnoses. The man was not sent for further examination, as he had not complained about his health.

The management of the Podil TCC and representatives of the DSHV team stated that they would cooperate with the investigation as much as possible to "establish the truth" and clarify all the circumstances.