A mobilized soldier dies in Kyiv after allegedly falling and getting injured. Klymenko took the case under control

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of a mobilized man who was injured in a distribution center. About this said the press service of the Metropolitan Police.

Law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation into the man's death. According to the investigation, the 43-year-old Kyiv resident fell to the floor and was injured while in the premises of a distribution center in Podil district. The mobilized soldiers present provided him with first aid.

Law enforcement officers interviewed more than a dozen witnesses. The body was sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

At the plenary meeting During an hour of questions to the government, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko asked the Minister of Internal Affairs about this situation Igor Klymenko. The MP urged the Minister to take the investigation under his personal control.

"Yes, I will take control of this death. And I will officially inform you," Klymenko replied.

On October 23, journalist Daria Trunova wrote on Facebook that the son of her friends, Roman Sopin, died after being mobilized.

"He called his parents and told them he needed to bring some things. To deliver them the next day. At that time, he was undergoing a military medical examination. The next day, the hospital called to say that my son's closed head injury was so serious that they had to immediately perform a skull trepanation," she wrote.

The man's parents were told that he had allegedly fallen and injured himself. They were also told that he had epilepsy.

"He didn't refuse to serve, but what happened in one night after he was detained by the TCC employees that he ended up in the hospital with a broken skull and hemorrhage?" Trunova asked.

On August 24, in Cherkasy region died in the hospital kushnir, the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Federation of Breakdance. The TCC said he jumped out of the car while being transported to a training center in Smila.

On August 25, in Rivne region, a man liable for military service died at the collection point to be sent to the training center.