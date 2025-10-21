Martial law and mobilization in Ukraine extended for another three months

This is the 17th extension of martial law since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion

At a meeting on Tuesday, October 21, the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of martial law and mobilization for another three months. This became known from broadcasts of parliamentary sessions.

Parliamentarians passed a law approving the relevant presidential decree Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "317 deputies voted in favor of extending martial law, one voted against, and one abstained.

The martial law will be extended from November 5, 2025, for a period of 90 days, i.e. until February 3, 2026.

This is the 17th extension of martial law since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The MPs also supported the extension of general mobilization. "The vote was 315 in favor, one against, and two abstentions.

People's Deputy from European solidarity Oleksiy Honcharenko said that he voted against in both cases.