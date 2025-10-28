New details of the death of a mobilized man in Kyiv. Doctors diagnosed blunt force trauma
Journalist Daryna Trunova reported new details in the case of the death of Roman Sopin, who was mobilized in Kyiv. The man was injured with a blunt object before his death.
Trunova received from her lawyer a forensic medical report on the cause of Sopin's death. The document contains a list of causes of death:
→ hemorrhage in the brain substance;
→ fracture of the vault and base of the skull;
→ closed head injury;
→ blunt force trauma, intent unclear.
"I don't want to be accused of manipulation again, so you can draw your own conclusions. Perhaps the floor is meant as a blunt object," emphasized Trunova, who is a friend of the deceased's family.
She noted that she is waiting for more comments from the Kyiv City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Mobilization and the 71st Separate Ranger Brigade of the Air Assault Troops.
The military prosecutor's office, the State Bureau of Investigation and the police are investigating the death of the mobilized man.
- The death of Roman Sopin, which occurred on October 23, , became known the next day. Police reported that there were no signs of beating or other injuries on his body, except for a closed TBI. Interior Minister Klymenko took the case under his personal control.
- The TCC and the 71st Brigade denied the information about the beating. According to the military, the man lost consciousness, fell and hit his head hard on the floor.
Comments (0)