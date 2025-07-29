Belarus accelerates production of drones and microchips for the Russian army – foreign intelligence

Belarus is accelerating the development of defense production for the needs of the Russian army, including drones, sights and microchips

Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: EPA)

After the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the demand for Belarusian defense technologies has increased dramatically. Moscow is looking for alternative sources of components for drones and missiles due to sanctions and logistical constraints. About reports The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZR).

According to intelligence, the Belarusian government is accelerating the launch of production facilities related to drones, dual-use electronics, and targeting equipment.

Such projects have become a priority in the government's innovation strategy, which previously focused on civilian industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and food.

In particular, the project of a plant for the production of composite elements for UAVs, which was previously frozen, has been resumed. After the outbreak of war, the plant was built, equipped, and launched in February 2025. In March, the plant reached full capacity.

Zenit-BelOMO is launching the production of sighting and automotive components aimed at the domestic market and partners from the CIS countries. The lines are scheduled to be launched in August and the plant should be fully operational by the end of the year.

The Integral plant is also expanding the production of dual-use electronics, including chips that Russia can use in X-101 missile guidance systems.

The new shop is scheduled to be commissioned in December 2025 and reach its nominal production capacity by 2026.

The Foreign Intelligence Service emphasizes that investments in the military-industrial complex of Belarus are of a long-term nature. Most army-related facilities are planned to be commissioned within a year and a half.