Belarus continues to facilitate Russia's military actions – Vilnius Summit leaders' statement

The presidents of the summit countries condemned any support for Russian aggression

Summit in Vilnius (Photo: Office of the President)

Leaders of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries have condemned any support for Russia's war against Ukraine and called on all countries supporting the aggressor to immediately end it, according to a statement by the presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania, made during a summit in Vilnius.

According to the document, the appeal is addressed to Belarus, North Korea, Iran, and China.

"Belarus continues to facilitate Russia's military actions by allowing the use of its territory and infrastructure. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran provide direct military support, while the People's Republic of China remains the main actor facilitating Russia's war against Ukraine," the statement said.

The presidents called on NATO to "fundamentally reconsider its approach to Russia."

"Russia remains the greatest, long-term and immediate threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and NATO must fundamentally reconsider its approach to Russia. The Alliance must be prepared for all possible contingencies," the summit participants said.

The document was signed by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda , Polish President Andrzej Duda , and Romanian President Nicusor Dan .

The "Bucharest Nine" (B9) includes countries on NATO's eastern flank: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. The Nordic countries are Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden.