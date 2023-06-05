Belgium to probe alleged use of its weapons in Russia, PM says

Belgium will ask Ukraine to clarify the reports its weapons were used in an incursion into the Belgorod region of Russia, its prime minister told a local radio station on Monday.

The Belgian defence ministry and its intelligence agencies "have started an investigation and are asking for information to determine what has happened exactly," Alexander De Kroo was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.

"European weapons are delivered to Ukraine under the condition that they are used on Ukrainian territory with the purpose of defending that territory. And we have strict controls in place to see that this is the case," he assured.

Belgium’s PM declined to comment on possible consequences if the reports were confirmed.

"We must not get ahead of ourselves here. But we are analysing the situation and we would take this very seriously."

The Washington Post on Saturday reported that anti-Kremlin fighters who launched a cross-border attack from Ukraine into Russia’s Belgorod region last month used tactical vehicles originally given to Ukraine by the United States and Poland and carried rifles made in Belgium and the Czech Republic.

The Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps are paramilitary organisations composed of Russian citizens seeking to overthrow the regime of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

They began operating in the Belgorod region on 22 May.

Ukrainian intelligence says they operate autonomously in Russia, but knows their goal is to create a ‘security buffer zone’ around Ukraine.

