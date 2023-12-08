US options to aid Ukraine's defense dwindling as 2024 looms and no bill is passed

The Biden administration rep John Kirby has confirmed that the White House is ready to make compromises with the Republicans in order to help Ukraine

John Kirby (Photo: EPA/ Ting Shen)

The United States can guarantee military support to Ukraine for a few more weeks, which is "deeply concerning", US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said at a briefing.

"We've got a few more weeks here and then we're out of schlitz (budget -ed.) when it comes to helping Ukraine," he stated.

According to Kirby, there is "strong bipartisan support in Congress, but there is a small group of Republicans who want to hold everybody hostage to support a pretty extreme border policy."

Kirby also confirmed that the White House is ready to negotiate with Republicans to continue funding. This was previously reported by Reuters journalists.

The other day, the USA announced a new aid package to Ukraine, which included $175 million worth of weapons and equipment. The package includes AIM-9M and AIM-7 air defense missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, 155-mm artillery rounds, and more.

On December 6, 2023, US President Biden appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for assistance to the Armed Forces. He emphasized that Putin will go further if he is not stopped in Ukraine – and then the American military will have to fight with the Russians.

The White House announced that money for aid to Ukraine will run out by the end of 2023 if the US Congress does not pass a new package.

State Department spokesman Miller said that "we are at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to our ability to provide security assistance to Ukraine." However, he is confident that Congress will approve the new aid package when it comes up for consideration.