Berlin orders Leopard tanks from Rheinmetall for Ukraine for 2024: details of the contract

The arms concern Rheinmetall received an order from the German government for the supply of 25 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, which is scheduled for 2024, reported the press service of the corporation.

Ukraine will receive 25 Leopard 1 main battle tanks of the A5 modification, five armored repair and evacuation vehicles (BPz 2) and two armored vehicles for the Armed Forces training driving school.

"The order, financed by Germany and worth a figure in the upper-two-digit million-euro range, also includes training, logistics, spare parts, maintenance and other support services," the statement said.

The contract will be financed by the German government, and the delivery of the equipment is scheduled for 2024.

The release adds that before the shipment to Ukraine, the Rheinmetall plants in Unterlüss and Kassel will undergo the work necessary to put the tanks into operation.

On October 27, 2023, Germany handed Ukraine another package of military aid with air defense equipment, armored personnel carriers and ammunition.

Later, Germany's ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger stated that Kyiv will receive two more IRIS-T systems by the end of the year to protect against Russian attacks in the winter of 2023-2024.

On November 14, Germany handed Ukraine a new package of military aid, which included Leopard tanks, armored vehicles, ammunition, and ambulances.

