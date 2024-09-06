Biden administration trying to use up $6 billion in aid to Ukraine by September deadline – Reuters

The current fiscal year will end on September 30, and the White House is looking for a way to preserve the remaining $6 billion for Ukraine

Capitol (Photo: EPA/Michael Reynolds)

The Joe Biden administration is engaged in urgent negotiations with Congress to make use of $6 billion in military aid for Ukraine by the end of September, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), a key component of the $61 billion military aid package approved in April, allows the president to transfer defense resources from U.S. stockpiles in case of an emergency, the outlet explained.

The Biden administration has used this mechanism to provide weapons to Ukraine.

However, of the $7.8 billion allocated through the PDA in April, a significant portion remains unused. This has prompted officials to seek a solution to use up the remaining $6 billion by September 30, when the current fiscal year ends.

Sources told Reuters that the State Department plans to include the extension of PDA authority in an emergency spending bill that Congress must pass this month to avoid a government shutdown.

Congressional aides, who wished to remain anonymous, assured that a solution would be found, as support for Ukraine has bipartisan backing.

U.S. military support for Ukraine was depleted by the end of 2023. President Joe Biden submitted a request to Congress in October 2023 for $106 billion, of which over $61 billion was earmarked for Ukraine, primarily for the purchase of weapons from the United States.

Until April 2024, the U.S. Congress failed to vote on this aid package, but on April 20, the House of Representatives finally approved the bill.

The latest package of military aid to Ukraine was announced by the United States on August 23.