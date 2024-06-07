Biden announces $225 million military aid package for Ukraine – list of weapons

The American leader said this at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in France

Joe Biden (Photo: ERA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

US President Joe Biden announced a new $225 million military aid package for Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in France, CNN correspondent Natasha Bertrand reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"Biden announced a new $225M aid package to Ukraine, which Zelenskyy thanked him for," she wrote. Her colleagues from AP wrote that the American president apologized to Zelenskyy for delays in aid.

The Pentagon released the full list of military aid, which includes:

→ HAWK air defense missiles;

→ Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

→ Ammunition for HIMARS;

→ 155mm howitzers;

→ 155mm and 105mm artillery shells;

→ 81mm mortar systems;

→ M113 armored personnel carriers;

→ Heavy equipment transport trailers;

→ Coastal and riverine patrol boats;

→ Tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles;

→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

→ Small arms ammunition and grenades;

→ Demolition munitions;

→ Night vision devices;

→ Spare parts and other auxiliary equipment.

This weaponry will be provided from existing US stocks to ensure it can quickly reach the front lines in Ukraine.

Read also: Biden: Ukraine not authorized to strike Moscow or Kremlin