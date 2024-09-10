Biden, Starmer to discuss allowing Ukraine long-range strikes on Russia

US President and British PM to meet on September 13

Joe Biden and Keir Starmer (Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA)

On Friday, September 13, US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a joint briefing with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"Biden will discuss granting Ukraine permission for long-range strikes on Russian territory with the British Prime Minister on Friday," Blinken stated, without revealing details of the upcoming meeting.

The Secretary of State emphasized that since the first day of the Russian invasion, the United States has been working to ensure Ukraine has everything necessary to defend itself most effectively against the aggression.

Read also: 'Right to self-defense'. Netherlands allows Ukraine to use its weapons deep inside Russian territory