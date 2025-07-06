BILD published a secret list of weapons that Ukraine requested from Germany: what is in it

"Iris-T" missile system (Photo: wikimedia)

BILD published a secret list of weapons that Ukraine requested from Germany, which includes a list of necessary air defense, electronic warfare, and armored vehicles.

The list, which came into the possession of the publication, was confirmed to it by unnamed military and industry representatives.

According to BILD, in the air defense category, the Ukrainian government requested four new Iris-T missile systems. Ukraine also needs 1500 guided missiles for the medium-range Iris-T SLM system and 500 guided missiles for the short-range Iris-T SLS system. In addition, 200,000 40 mm anti-aircraft rounds are needed to counter Russian drones.

Regarding the protected transportation of soldiers and equipment, Ukraine requested 1,000 mine-protected vehicles and 200 tracked vehicles of various types. In addition, 30 armored mine-clearing vehicles and 20 to 30 armored engineering vehicles (WiSENT) are needed. According to the list, Kyiv also requested 200 SUVs for transporting special forces.

Regarding electronic warfare equipment, Ukraine is asking Germany to provide 1,000 GPS jammers to counter enemy drones and 200 mobile ground radars for target surveillance and detection.

The German Ministry of Defence stated that they do not comment on this information for security reasons, so it is unknown whether this list will be fulfilled. However, BILD suggests that Germany has the capability to implement it.

As the publication notes, the aid budget for Ukraine in 2025 has been increased by 1.2 billion euros compared to the previous year, from 7.1 to 8.3 billion euros. Therefore, the Ministry of Defence has financial freedom of action to fulfill Ukraine's wishes.