Germany confirms that it is negotiating with the US on Patriot for Ukraine

on July 3, it became known that Berlin plans to finance two air defense systems for Kyiv

Patriot (Photo: Jens Buettner/EPA)

Germany is holding "intensive talks" to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems as Russia intensifies missile and drone attacks and the United States suspended the supply of some weapons this week. German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius said this at a briefing on July 4, reports Bloomberg .

Asked whether the government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is negotiating with the US to purchase Patriot air defense systems to be sent to Kyiv, Cornelius said there are "different ways" to meet Ukraine's air defense needs.

See also What will happen to Ukraine without US weapons. Three scenarios and the new role of Europe

"I can say that there are really intense discussions on this issue," Cornelius said .

On July 3, the Bild newspaper, citing unnamed sources in the German government, reported that Berlin plans to finance two Patriot systems for Ukraine amid the suspension of US military aid.

On July 2, it became known that the Pentagon had suspended the supply of some air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine due to fears that the US arsenals had become too small.

The Defense Ministry said that was checking the data on the pause in the supply of US weapons.