Russian dictator Vladimir Putin (Photo by kremlin.ru)

The Kremlin may intensify hybrid attacks on NATO countries in response to US and European approval of long-range weapons strikes on Russia, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed European and US officials.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to the news agency, the officials fear an increase in sabotage and cyberattacks on NATO countries. Another anonymous source said Russia might even dare to strike US troops directly or indirectly, such as attacking them in the Middle East or other regions.

One unnamed official said US President Joe Biden is set to discuss the use of British long-range missiles, supported by US navigation data, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on September 13.

However, any long-range strikes, if approved, would be carried out exclusively on a limited number of military targets, according to another official. He also said Russia would use this information for propaganda in Africa and Latin America, where it recruits mercenaries for the war.

Bloomberg also quoted Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who on September 12 stated that such a move "would make NATO countries direct parties to the conflict." He promised to "make appropriate decisions."



Read also: Bloomberg: Ukraine may be allowed to strike Russia with US-guided Storm Shadow missiles