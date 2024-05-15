US may transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine after Zelenskyy's request – Bloomberg

The United States wants to send another Patriot battery with radars, Bloomberg reports

Patriot (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces)

The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering transferring additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, reported Bloomberg with reference to anonymous persons familiar with the matter.

Washignton wants to send another Patriot battery with radars, understanding Ukraine's needs for air defense means.

European allies are also working on plans to send additional air defense systems, but their number has not been specified, Bloomberg writes.

During the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kyiv on May 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told him that two additional Patriot systems are needed to protect Kharkiv and the region.

On April 6, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems of six to eight batteries each to completely cover the sky.

On April 18, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the leaders of the "Group of Seven" to take an example from Germany and supply Ukraine with additional air defense systems as soon as possible.

On May 13, the national security adviser to the President of the United States announced that in the "coming days" the United States will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine.