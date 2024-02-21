Over 70% of Ukrainians favor negotiations with Russia – Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Over 70% of Ukrainians are inclined towards diplomatic negotiations with Russia to end the war, and 73% say they are prepared to endure the war for as long as necessary, a sentiment that has remained unchanged since May 2022, according to a new study by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

The research was commissioned by the Forum Center for Strategic Communications, a public organization. KIIS formulated the question text, as reported to LIGA.net by the institute.

Ukrainians remain open to the negotiation process with Russia. Sociologists recall that in May 2022, 59% were in favor, while in February 2024, 72% of respondents agreed that Ukraine should seek a diplomatic way to end the war.

"However, it's important to note that the question's phrasing simply referred to such a process and not to concessions," the report states.

With which of these points of view do you agree to a greater extent?
At the same time, from 35% in May 2022 to 23% in February 2024, those who believe that Russia can only be defeated by military means have decreased.

In all Ukrainian oblasts, a majority of residents are generally open to a "diplomatic track" with Russia. Specifically, 68% in the central regions, 73% in the south, 82% in the east, and 74% in the west are open to it.

Openness to the diplomatic track in the regional dimension
In May 2022, 71% of respondents were willing to endure military actions for as long as necessary, and by December 2023, this number had risen to 73%.

3% of Ukrainians are prepared to endure the war for another half a year, and 18% for only a few more months. However, in all Ukrainian oblasts, a clear majority of residents are ready to endure the war for as long as necessary.

How much longer are you ready to endure the war?
The survey was conducted from February 5 to 10 through telephone interviews using a computer (CATI). It involved 1202 respondents from all regions of Ukraine, excluding Crimea. The sample did not include residents of territories not controlled by the Ukrainian government, nor were citizens abroad surveyed. The maximum margin of error is no more than 3.2%. There is a certain systematic deviation due to the war, in addition to the formal error mentioned above.
