Over 70% of Ukrainians favor negotiations with Russia – Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Over 70% of Ukrainians are inclined towards diplomatic negotiations with Russia to end the war, and 73% say they are prepared to endure the war for as long as necessary, a sentiment that has remained unchanged since May 2022, according to a new study by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).
The research was commissioned by the Forum Center for Strategic Communications, a public organization. KIIS formulated the question text, as reported to LIGA.net by the institute.
Ukrainians remain open to the negotiation process with Russia. Sociologists recall that in May 2022, 59% were in favor, while in February 2024, 72% of respondents agreed that Ukraine should seek a diplomatic way to end the war.
"However, it's important to note that the question's phrasing simply referred to such a process and not to concessions," the report states.
At the same time, from 35% in May 2022 to 23% in February 2024, those who believe that Russia can only be defeated by military means have decreased.
In all Ukrainian oblasts, a majority of residents are generally open to a "diplomatic track" with Russia. Specifically, 68% in the central regions, 73% in the south, 82% in the east, and 74% in the west are open to it.
In May 2022, 71% of respondents were willing to endure military actions for as long as necessary, and by December 2023, this number had risen to 73%.
3% of Ukrainians are prepared to endure the war for another half a year, and 18% for only a few more months. However, in all Ukrainian oblasts, a clear majority of residents are ready to endure the war for as long as necessary.