Over 70% of Ukrainians favor negotiations with Russia – Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

A majority of residents across all Ukrainian regions are open to a "diplomatic track" with Russia, according to KIIS

Over 70% of Ukrainians are inclined towards diplomatic negotiations with Russia to end the war, and 73% say they are prepared to endure the war for as long as necessary, a sentiment that has remained unchanged since May 2022, according to a new study by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

The research was commissioned by the Forum Center for Strategic Communications, a public organization. KIIS formulated the question text, as reported to LIGA.net by the institute.

Ukrainians remain open to the negotiation process with Russia. Sociologists recall that in May 2022, 59% were in favor, while in February 2024, 72% of respondents agreed that Ukraine should seek a diplomatic way to end the war.

"However, it's important to note that the question's phrasing simply referred to such a process and not to concessions," the report states.

With which of these points of view do you agree to a greater extent?

At the same time, from 35% in May 2022 to 23% in February 2024, those who believe that Russia can only be defeated by military means have decreased.

In all Ukrainian oblasts, a majority of residents are generally open to a "diplomatic track" with Russia. Specifically, 68% in the central regions, 73% in the south, 82% in the east, and 74% in the west are open to it.

Openness to the diplomatic track in the regional dimension

In May 2022, 71% of respondents were willing to endure military actions for as long as necessary, and by December 2023, this number had risen to 73%.

3% of Ukrainians are prepared to endure the war for another half a year, and 18% for only a few more months. However, in all Ukrainian oblasts, a clear majority of residents are ready to endure the war for as long as necessary.

How much longer are you ready to endure the war?