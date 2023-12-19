Most Americans support aid to Ukraine, including 56% of Republicans, according to poll

Photo: EPA/BONNIE CASH

A majority of Americans believe that their country should continue supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression, as indicated by the results of a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.

Overall, 65% of U.S. citizens think that assistance to Ukraine should persist, while 35% disagree with this sentiment.

Among Democratic voters, 77% support aid to Ukraine (with 23% against), while among Republicans, the figure is slightly lower, with 56% in favor and 44% opposed.

Interestingly, when Americans were asked a similar question about Israel, it was revealed that supporters of the Democratic Party express less support (63%) compared to Republican supporters (71%).

Click to enlarge

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in the United States last week, where he tried to convince Congress to vote for aid to Ukraine, but returned without a positive result. Congress continues to argue over problems on the border with Mexico and, most likely, will not approve additional aid to Ukraine of $61.7 billion by the end of the year.