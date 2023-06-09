All evidence points to Russian involvement in Kakhovka dam Incident — Borrell

Everything points to the fact that Russia is behind the breach of the Kakhovka HPP dam, stated the head of the EU foreign policy department, Josep Borrell, The Guardian writes.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

Borrell said on Spanish public television that "everything seems to indicate that if it took place in an area under Russian control, it is difficult to believe it could have been someone else."

"The dam was not bombed. It was destroyed by explosives installed in the areas where the turbines are located," Borrell said.

He noted that "this area is under Russian control."

He emphasized that "in any case, the consequences for Ukraine are terrible, from the humanitarian point of view for the displaced people, and from the environmental point of view because the [dam’s] destruction will cause an ecological disaster."

Early on Tuesday, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

On June 8, President Zelenskyy came to the Kherson region and held a meeting on the elimination of the consequences of the dam breach.

The Russians hit the center of Kherson while people were being rescued from the floodwaters.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.