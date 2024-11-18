Borrell confirms US approved Ukraine's deep strikes on Russia

Josep Borrell emphasized that each EU country independently decides how its weapons are used by Ukraine

Josep Borrell (Photo by Julien Warnand / EPA)

The United States has authorized Ukraine to use missiles with a range of up to 300 km for strikes on Russian territory, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said during a briefing after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"The Biden administration has authorized the use of its weapons up to 300 km inside Russian territory. … It's not that much by way of a distance. It's not a very long distance. It doesn't go deep into the country, but this is the decision by the Biden administration. Why they made this decision now and not before the elections, I don't know," Borrell said, responding to a question about the timing of the U.S. decision following Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections.

Borrell added that EU foreign ministers discussed the issue but did not reach a joint decision on lifting restrictions on using Western weapons for strikes on Russian territory.

According to Borrell, each country decides individually.

"The American administration said 'no' for a long time, but they ended up saying 'yes,'" Borrell concluded.