Scholz holds firm on Taurus missiles for Ukraine

Olaf Scholz (Photo by ERA)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's stance on providing Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine remains unchanged, even after the United States authorized long-range strikes on Russian territory using ATACMS missiles, AFP reported.

Scholz has clearly stated his commitments and does not intend to alter his stance, Büchner said.

The official stressed that avoiding war escalation is a priority for Scholz, which is why the chancellor refrains from crossing certain thresholds in military support for Ukraine.

Scholz has repeatedly stated that Ukraine will not receive Taurus missiles, explaining that their use is tied to Germany's military and that targeting would require specialists from Germany.