Borrell: EU procures 700,000 artillery shells for Ukraine out of promised 1 million

700,000 155-mm artillery shells have been prepared for Ukraine by the bloc

Josep Borrell (Photo: ERA / OLIVIER HOSLET)

The European Union has prepared 700,000 artillery shells out of the one million promised to Ukraine, announced EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Brussels.

"We are currently at the level of approximately 700,000 155-mm caliber shells. We are not yet at the target level, but the West is increasing its capabilities," Borrell said.

He emphasized that the industrial capacities of EU countries are still expanding and the production of ammunition continues.

"I want to stress: we will continue to support Ukraine and do not rule out the possibility of striking Russian territory," the diplomat added. At the same time, the head of European diplomacy noted that the bloc does not seek war with Russia but aims only to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

On June 25, 2024, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced that Ukraine had already received the first batch of ammunition purchased for the Defense Forces under the Czech initiative.

On August 20, Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová stated that part of the revenues obtained from Russian assets frozen in the EU would be directed towards supplying ammunition for Ukraine under the Czech initiative.