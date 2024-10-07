Borrell: If West stops helping Ukraine, war will end in 15 days

Peace negotiations should take place under conditions that guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the diplomat said

Josep Borrell (Photo: EPA/LUONG THAI LINH)

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell believes that if the West stopped supporting Ukraine, the war would end in 15 days with a Russian victory, he stated in an interview with 20 minutos.

When asked how European allies plan to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end, EU's top diplomat emphasized that everyone, especially Ukrainians, wants the war to end, and this can be achieved through military support.

"If we stop supporting Ukraine, the war will end in 15 days and [Vladimir] Putin will achieve his goals. But do we want this for Ukrainians and for our own security as Europeans? We must do everything possible so that when the time comes, we can negotiate on terms favorable to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Borrell said.

On September 24, 2024, Borrell called on allies to strengthen aid to prevent Russia from "plunging Ukraine into darkness."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU will allocate €160 million to help Ukraine through the winter.