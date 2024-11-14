Bridge collapse in occupied Crimea disrupts cargo transport, including military supplies – video

The bridge collapsed on the Dzhankoy-Maslove highway as it allegedly could not withstand the weight of a truck

A bridge collapse in occupied Crimea has halted cargo transport, including military supplies, between the peninsula and the occupied part of mainland Ukraine, according to Russian propaganda.

On Wednesday, an automobile bridge on the road between Dzhankoy and Maslove in the Dzhankoy district of temporarily occupied Crimea collapsed. The bridge reportedly could not withstand the weight of a truck.

According to Russian propagandist media, the connection through this section between the occupied Dzhankoy district in Crimea and the mainland part of Ukraine to the south has not been restored. Additionally, traffic on the road section Solone Ozero - Dzhankoy has been suspended.

In June 2024, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, stated that the destruction of the Crimean Bridge would now have "a different effect" because it is barely used for Russian military logistics due to the attacks by the SBU and the Navy.

On July 15, Russia withdrew the last guard ship of the Black Sea Fleet from occupied Crimea.